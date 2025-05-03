Success of Pakistani professionals is key pillar of bilateral ties: Shuichi

Pakistan-Japan human resources stakeholders meet

Japan seeks high-quality human resources and by engaging with Japan, young Pakistani talents will contribute significantly to strengthening the Japan-Pakistan relations.

This reassuring statement was made by Ambassador of Japan Mr.Akamatsu Shuichi on Friday while addressing the

“Pakistan-Japan Human Resources Stakeholders Meeting” he hosted at his residence.

The high-level gathering brought together approximately 70 key stakeholders actively engaged in developing and facilitating Pakistani human resources for employment opportunities in Japan.

The event witnessed the presence of Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ch Salik Hussain, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Mohammad Awn Chaudhry and representatives from leading Japanese and Pakistani organizations.

Major participants representatives from Plus W, Proud Partners, Japan Pakistan Innovation Institute (JPII) and Japan Station and also representatives from key institutions such as Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)presented attended the meeting and gave their input.

The forum centered on the growing demands for skilled

Pakistani labor in Japan and explored strategies to build stronger linkages that enable the smooth deployment of qualified professionals across multiple sectors, including IT, healthcare, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Ambassador Akamatsu in his welcome remarks said, “I am confident that the success of Pakistani professionals in Japan is becoming one of the key pillars of the bilateral relations.

Both Japanese and Pakistani embassies remain committed to making contributions in this area.

The evaluation of Pakistani talents in Japan is becoming higher and higher.

Therefore, I expect that the demands for skilled Pakistani professionals will be expanding in the future.”

For Pakistan, remittances are one of the major economic pillars, he said adding the skills and knowledge Pakistani workers acquired in Japan would help to foster industrial development after their return.

He also spoke about Osaka-Kansai Expo, which has opened as of 13th of April and will remain open until 13th of October.