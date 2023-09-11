Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, presided over a meeting to review and rationalize the progress and incentives provided by STZs and SEZs at Finance Division, on Monday.

The committee was apprised about the comparative models of STZs and the progress and challenges of existing STZs and SEZs respectively.

Moreover, a comprehensive discussion took place on the incentives currently available within STZs and SEZs, with a primary focus on enhancing their effectiveness and relevance to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

It was also shared that out of 8 Areas declared as STZs, 5 are fully functional. The meeting also discussed strategies and policies aimed at fostering innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement through efficient management of STZs and SEZs to attract domestic and foreign investment.

Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar emphasized the crucial role that STZs and SEZs play in the development and progress of a nation’s economy.