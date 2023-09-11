Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government was prioritising to uplift the backward areas at par with the developed parts of the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Country Director of World Bank Najy Benhassaine, appreciated the World Bank’s role for the development of backward areas particularly the remote parts of Balochistan.

He said that the World Bank had played its role in relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the unprecedented floods in 2022.

Prime Minister Kakar said the government would extend all possible administrative support for the early completion of rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

The World Bank country director apprised the prime minister of development work for uplift of Balochistan’s backward areas, flood rehabilitation work in Sindh, and the provision of funds pledged by the World Bank in Geneva.

Interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar also attended the meeting.