The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) requested the Minister for Information, Mr. Murtaza Solangi to facilitate the process of increase in the government advertisement rates of newspapers which is long pending. Mr. Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS apprised the Information Minister who held a meeting with the APNS Executive Committee at a dinner that the outgoing government of Mr. Shahbaz Sharif had announced an increase of 35% in the advertisement rates but could not be notified due to early dissolution of the government. He also stated that the summary of the Ministry of Information is pending at Cabinet Division for approval by the Cabinet and requested the Minister to place the summary at the next meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The Minister explained in detail on the vision of the caretaker government and assured that the government would safeguard the interests of the media and protect the freedom of press in the country.

He assured that the Ministry of Information will expedite the process of notification of rate increase at the earliest. Earlier a meeting of the Executive Committee of the APNS was held on September 09, 2023 at Islamabad chaired by the President, APNS, Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani. The members of the Executive Committee expressed their grave concern that despite various assurances by the outgoing governments, the dues have not yet been paid against the advertisements released to print media. The members noted that in Punjab and Sindh, the governments have not paid the dues related to SPL advertisements.