FGEHA Director Land murdered in targeted attack in Islamabad’s Blue Area

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Islamabad’s high-security Blue Area woke up trembling this morning as calm night in the capital turned into scene of horror with the murder of Director (Land) of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Ihsan Elahi.

Elahi, the senior officer of key government institution, was brutally gunned down in targeted attack, and there is no major update in the case.

As per police sources, two biker assailants ambushed a vehicle and sprayed bullets on his car, killing Ihsan Elahi on the spot.

The slain officer was appointed in FGEHA from one year, and was widely known for his integrity and active role in land management and housing development projects. His murder sent shockwaves through official circles and the entire federal bureaucracy.

Investigative teams are also looking into CCTV footage, and initially it appears to be targeted killing, and massive raids are underway to trace and apprehend the culprits.

The murder also prompted action. Reacting swiftly to gruesome murder, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took serious notice of killing of Director (Land) Ihsan Elahi and ordered a transparent, impartial, and high-level investigation.

He also directed officials to submit comprehensive report to ensure the immediate arrest of all those involved in the heinous crime.