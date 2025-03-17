State bank releasing new currency notes for Eid 2025?

New Currency Notes for Eid – The State Band of Pakistan is the competent authority to issue new currency notes in the country and it used to release them before eid festivals in the country.

The crisp and fresh currency notes of various denominations are gotten by people to distribute “Eidi” among children, especially on the eve of the Eidul Fitr.

Eidi is a traditional cash gift given by elders of a family to children and on Eid festival, new currency notes are used as it makes children happy.

Update on New Currency Notes for Eid 2025

Reports said there are slim chances that state bank issues new currency notes before Eidul Fitr as the central bank has planned to issue banknotes with new designs later this year.

However, the central bank has so far issued no statement whether it will issue fresh currency notes this year.

Amid uncertainty, people are buying the fresh notes from shopkeepers at exorbitant rates. It has emerged that a fresh bundle of Rs10 currency notes worth Rs1,000 is being sold for Rs1,200 or Rs1,250.

When is Eidul Fitr 2025?

As per prediction, the Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to fall on March 31with people enjoying five or six holidays.

A final decision regarding the Eid will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

