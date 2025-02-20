AGL56.36▼ -1.69 (-0.03%)AIRLINK190.16▲ 1.41 (0.01%)BOP12.83▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.29▲ 0.43 (0.05%)DFML51.01▼ -0.19 (0.00%)DGKC120.91▲ 9.07 (0.08%)FCCL43.41▲ 2.86 (0.07%)FFL15.39▲ 0.29 (0.02%)HUBC130.61▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.84▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.71▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF49.51▲ 2.37 (0.05%)NBP78.19▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)OGDC204.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PAEL40.81▲ 1.82 (0.05%)PIBTL8.69▲ 0.58 (0.07%)PPL174.44▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL34.71▲ 0.61 (0.02%)PTC24.99▲ 1.5 (0.06%)SEARL97.99▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)TELE8.3▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL32▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP12.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TREET22.15▲ 0.39 (0.02%)TRG61.66▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY30.63▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0 (0.00%)

IELTS Test Latest Fee in Pakistan – 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – As a huge number of Pakistanis, especially youth, are looking to move abroad for scholarships and jobs, the outflow of young people can be seen at IELTS centers and passport offices. The demand for IELTS Test stemmed from international universities and obtaining work visas in developed nations.

IELTS test is widely accepted in countries like America, Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In South Asian nation, British Council and IDP Education conduct International English Language Testing System tests. You can pick your types of IELTS tests available depending on purpose of the test, like the General Training test.

The fee for both IELTS Academic and General Training tests ranges from Rs42,000-Rs68,000, up from 2024 fee of Rs61,50. As the trend of studying abroad continues, students must stay informed about updated test fees and requirements to plan effectively.

IELTS  Fee 2025

Type Region Test Mode Fees 
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Lahore, Islamabad & On Computer 61,500
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Lahore On Paper 68,300
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Karachi On Computer 59,850
IELTS for UKVI Academic & UKVI General Training Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad & Gujrat On Computer 55,350
IELTS Life Skills Test NA Not Specified 42,800

The fees for the IELTS tests vary depending on the test type, location, and mode of delivery. For the standard IELTS Academic and General Training tests, the fees range from 59,850  to 68,300.

The test on computer in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi costs 61,500 , while the paper-based test in Lahore is priced higher at 68,300. In Karachi, the computer-based test costs 59,850 . For IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), the test fees are generally lower at 55,350 , and it is available on computer at test centres in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, and Gujrat. The IELTS Life Skills Test, which is a different type of test, is priced at 42,800 , although the location is not specified.

IELTS Fee update in Pakistan for Canada Express Entry 2024

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

