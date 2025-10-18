Startling twist in probe as wife found behind gun attack on CCD official

LAHORE – There has been significant progress in the investigation into the shooting of an official of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Nawan Kot area of Lahore.

Initial reports had suggested that the officer was targeted in a violent altercation, but new developments reveal a startling twist.

According to the police, the officer was not a target of a planned attack related to any criminal activity or shootout, but rather a result of a domestic dispute.

Authorities have confirmed that the officer, identified as Fareed, had been seeking to marry a second time, a decision that allegedly triggered the violent response from his wife.

It is believed that the wife arranged for the shooting over the second marriage dispute. The police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the officer’s wife, who is now a key suspect in the case.

The investigation continues, and officials are working to gather further evidence to support the claim that the wife played a central role in orchestrating the attack on her husband.