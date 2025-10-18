NCCIA deputy director abducted from Zara Heights basement in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A senior officer from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was abducted by armed assailants in Islamabad.

The incident took place on October 14 when Deputy Directed Muhammad Usman was abducted between 7:00 and 8:00 PM near Zara Heights parking basement.

Witnesses and CCTV footage show that four armed men stopped Usman’s car, forced him out, and took him away. The footage, which captures the moments of the abduction, also shows a white Corolla vehicle linked to the perpetrators.

Following a complaint from the officer’s wife, a case has been registered at Shams Colony Police Station.

However, as of now, no significant progress has been made in the investigation. Police continue to explore leads but have not yet identified the assailants.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of law enforcement officers and officials in the capital, particularly those dealing with sensitive cyber crimes.