Will Punjab end Saturday holidays for schools starting October 20?

LAHORE – The Punjab Department of School Education has prepared a new timetable for schools for the upcoming winter season.

A proposal for changes in school hours has now been sent to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for approval.

Under the new schedule, schools will begin at 8:30 AM and end at 2:30 PM. The adjusted timings aim to accommodate the colder weather while maintaining optimal learning hours for students.

Update on Saturday off for Schools

According to the department, Saturday holidays will remain unchanged, and the new schedule will ensure that students continue to get the proper educational experience during the winter months.

Once approved, the new school timings will come into effect on October 20.

Schools Winter Timings

The new timings will remain in place until March 2026. Following are the detailed school hours:

Single Shift Boys’ School Timings

Under the new schedule, single-shift boys’ schools will operate from 8:45 am to 2:45 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, classes will end at 12:30 pm.

Single-Shift Girls’ School Timings

Single-shift girls’ schools, on the other hand, will run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, with Friday timings concluding at 12:15 pm.

Double-Shift School Timings

For double-shift boys’ schools, the first shift will be from 8:45 am to 12:45 pm (Monday to Thursday), while Friday’s shift will end at 12:30 pm.

The second shift will start at 1:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm, from Monday to Thursday, with Friday’s shift concluding at 2:00 pm.

For double-shift girls’ schools, the morning shift will operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Monday to Thursday), with Friday ending at 12:15 pm.

The afternoon shift will be from 12:45 pm to 4:45 pm (Monday to Thursday), and on Fridays, it will run from 1:45 pm to 4:45 pm.