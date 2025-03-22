Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to 11 Pakistani students

The Government of Japan has awarded eleven outstanding Pakistani students the prestigious MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan) Research Scholarships for the 2025academic year.

These scholarships will enable the students to pursue Master’s and Doctoral degrees at leading Japanese universities, fostering academic excellence and strengthening bilateral ties.

The MEXT Research Scholarship, a flagship programme of the Japanese government provides fully-funded opportunities for graduate/postgraduate studies globally, including Pakistan.

Besides the scholarships granted through the embassy, numerous Pakistani students also secure MEXT scholarships annually through direct applications to the Japanese universities.

In this regard, the embassy of Japan on Friday organized a pre-departure orientation session for the scholarship recipients.

The MEXT scholarship grantees Maira Umar, Aqsa, Jamshed, UsmanWasti, EngrUsman, Wali Hassan Majidi, KhiradDurrani, Harris Shakeel and Hafsa showed their readiness to avail themselves of the lifetime opportunity that is awaiting them in Japan.

“We look forward not only to working hard in our respective disciplines but also contributing to the academic, social and economic progress of Japan and above all making as many friends as possible,” said they.

Maira Umar will be post-graduating from Osaka University in Rescue Robotics; Syed Muhammad Ahmed is excited to undertake doctorate of Pharmaceutical Sciences from Nagasaki university; HafsaShamim in Public Health; Harris Shakeel in Inter-Disciplinary Engineering from Instt of Tokyo and KhiradDurrani from University of Hyogo in Business Administration.

In short, they will be pursuing their studies across Japan, the urban as well as the rural areas to fully understand life and culture there.

Following the orientation, Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi of Japan hosted an iftar reception at his official residence to honor the members of MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) as well as to bid farewell to the departing scholarship grantees.

Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for their studies in Japan’s prestigious institutions.

He emphasized that the MEXT Research Scholarship offers a transformative experience, combining world-class education with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Japanese culture and society.

The ambassador expressed the hope that the scholars would return to Pakistan acquired advanced knowledge and enriching experiences, and also contribute to the nation’s progress and serve as bridges of friendship between Japan and Pakistan, in collaboration with MAAP alumni.

He also appreciated MAAP’s ongoing efforts in promoting Japanese educational and cultural activities, thereby reinforcing the strong bond between the two countries.

The orientation session also included detailed briefings on the programme, along with the invaluable insights and personal experiences shared by the Pakistani alumni of Japanese universities.