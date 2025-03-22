CM Maryam launches major tree plantation projects to revive Lahore’s green heritage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the next phase of her mega projects, “Ring of Lahore” and “Lungs of Lahore”, aimed at restoring Lahore’s status as the City of Gardens.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb inaugurated the “Lungs of Lahore” project at the Shahdara entrance, marking the beginning of a massive tree plantation drive along both banks of the Ravi River.

The project will see the planting of 30 million trees over 800 acres of land.

Additionally, 5 million trees will be planted across 814 acres of land along the BRB Canal, Lahore Canal, Hudiara Drain, and the M-11 and M-2 Motorways.

A tree belt surrounding Lahore will also be established, covering 18 acres with over 7 million shade and fruit-bearing trees.

Under the “Plant for Pakistan” mega project, the government has set a target of planting 42.5 million trees.

The “Lungs of Lahore” initiative, which began on February 1, 2025, is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025, with a goal of 250,000 saplings.

At New Bridge along the Ravi River, over 100,000 trees have already been planted on 30 out of 50 acres.

To ensure sustainability, every tree planted has been geo-tagged for continuous monitoring.

“These millions of trees will act as oxygen generators for Lahore,” said Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

“With this initiative, Lahore will become a smog-free zone.

” She added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Ring of Lahore” project will transform the city into a lush green paradise.

Calling on citizens to participate in the tree plantation drive, she emphasized, “Every tree planted is a step toward eliminating smog.

A single tree is like a soldier fighting against pollution.”