Stabilising Balochistan: Need for national unity

THE unrest and separatist movement in Balochistan has persisted for decades, significantly impacting Pakistan’s national unity, security and economic stability.

Although recent, this separatist sentiment is fueled by external forces.

To effectively address this complex issue, Pakistan must take a holistic approach and implement a well-structured roadmap based on realistic analysis, free from bias.

Grievances should be addressed through open dialogue.

A purely kinetic approach may not be the sole solution; a balanced combination of strategies is essential to prevent innocent people from being caught in conflict.

Examining international models can provide valuable insights into how other countries have managed similar challenges.

While not all measures may be directly applicable to Pakistan, they can offer useful strategies to consider.

The government should prioritize inclusive development to address economic grievances.

Marginalization and underdevelopment can fuel separatist sentiments; therefore, investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare and employment are essential.

Establishing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must benefit local communities by providing jobs, enhancing infrastructure and creating economic opportunities.

It is crucial to ensure that the local population is aware of and believes in these positive initiatives and is actively involved in them.

We need to analyze the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, which focuses on economic integration in Northern Ireland through investment programs.

This agreement offers valuable insights demonstrating how economic incentives can help quell separatist movements.

Furthermore, the government should create unique administrative mechanisms that involve local authorities in all decisions that may lead to future issues.

This model of inclusion effectively stabilized the separatist conflicts in Aceh, Indonesia, by granting autonomy through the Helsinki Agreement.

Military measures should prioritize security without resorting to excessive force.

Instead, the focus should be on intelligence-driven operations that specifically target militant leadership and infrastructure while minimizing civilian casualties.

The military strategy must also include enhanced border surveillance and collaboration with neighboring countries, such as Iran and Afghanistan, to reduce cross-border militancy.

Colombia’s approach to dealing with FARC guerrillas combines targeted military operations with peace negotiations, demonstrating the effectiveness of balanced military strategies that build public trust instead of alienating civilians.

Transparency in military operations and accountability for human rights abuses are essential.

Establishing independent oversight mechanisms similar to South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission would demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to justice and reconciliation, gradually rebuilding trust among local populations.

This approach would not only instill confidence in the community but also address the issue of false propaganda regarding missing persons and human rights violations.

Such propaganda often provides a basis for the violent factions within the community to gain international support.

Dialogue should be the foundation of peace efforts.

The government needs to actively engage with Baloch separatist leaders and political representatives through consistent and sincere communication.

Meaningful negotiations have proven to be essential in resolving separatist movements, as seen in Quebec, Canada, where the federal government maintained open lines of communication and addressed the concerns of separatists through democratic engagement.

Strengthening Balochistan’s political representation at the national level is essential to address feelings of political alienation.

The federal government must ensure proportional representation and fair inclusion of Balochistan’s voice in national decision-making processes.

Addressing socio-economic disparities in Balochistan is essential.

Pakistan must invest significantly in youth education by providing opportunities for students to study at better institutions.

Additionally, vocational training should be tailored to local economic conditions to help reduce youth unemployment and make them less susceptible to recruitment by militant groups.

It is crucial to ensure that these benefits reach the impoverished local population and are not monopolized by those Balochs who already reside in larger cities.

Initiatives similar to the vocational education programs successfully implemented in post-conflict Rwanda can promote sustainable socio-economic development and integration in Balochistan.

Pakistan needs a robust community engagement strategy that includes all stakeholders.

The country should initiate comprehensive trust-building programs, enhance educational exchanges and promote national cohesion through media, public education and dialogue.

Additionally, the provincial government must be held accountable and better governance must be ensured.

Successful grassroots programs, like those implemented in post-conflict Sri Lanka, have emphasized reconciliation through community participation.

Pakistan should proactively involve international organizations and neighbouring states to seek diplomatic support and technical assistance in addressing the challenges in Balochistan.

It is essential to identify and address the areas exploited by external factors.

One significant focus should be resolving inter-tribal disputes and fostering unity among Balochistan’s tribal leaders.

This unity will help protect against exploitation by outside influences.

We must engage genuine leaders, regardless of their biases and bring them to the negotiation table.

It is essential to listen to and address their grievances to build trust within the community.

Achieving sustainable peace in Balochistan demands a comprehensive and balanced approach that includes inclusive governance, responsible military actions, consistent political dialogue, socio-economic empowerment and strong community engagement.

It is essential to treat the people of Balochistan with dignity, acknowledging that they understand their issues and demands.

We must listen to them and honour their perspectives without compromising national sovereignty and unity.

Lessons from global examples highlight the significance of respecting regional identities, involving local voices in decision-making processes and promoting socio-economic equity.

By implementing these strategies, Pakistan can effectively tackle the root causes of unrest, diminish separatist sentiments and establish a foundation for lasting peace, stability and national integration in Balochistan.

