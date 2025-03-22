Nawaz steps in

THE security situation in Balochistan is concerning, and the recent attack on the Jaffer Express highlights the severity of the issue.

In the face of this, the call for political leadership to step forward has become louder.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s announcement that he will address the Balochistan security crisis after Eidul Azha is a significant development.

This decision, spurred by calls from the legal fraternity, reflects an understanding that the political leadership must take charge to prevent the situation from spiralling further out of control.

Balochistan’s security situation is multifaceted, involving not only domestic political challenges but also foreign elements that aim to destabilize Pakistan.

To address these challenges comprehensively, it is essential for all political stakeholders to come together.

This includes engaging key political figures such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawab Akhtar Mengal, Nawaz Raisani and other prominent leaders.

These leaders can play a vital role in formulating a political solution.

The voices of moderation and those who believe in the constitutional framework of Pakistan must be empowered to guide the province toward peace.

There is no doubt that some grievances exist among the Baloch people and these grievances, whether political, economic or social, must be addressed.

However, such resolution can only come through constructive dialogue.

The political leadership including Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, must play a key role in facilitating this dialogue.

Zardari’s philosophy of political reconciliation is well-known, and it would be prudent for him and Nawaz Sharif to work together in a united front to take matters towards improvement in Balochistan.

Engaging Baloch leaders in meaningful dialogue, addressing their grievances and ensuring that those who wish to work within constitutional framework are given a platform is essential for long-term peace.

At the same time, those involved in violent acts or in league with foreign powers seeking to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty must be dealt with decisively.

We hope that unity between political giants will set the stage for a national dialogue about Balochistan’s future.

It is only through unity dialogue and a commitment to the rule of law that we can hope to overcome the challenges in Balochistan.