COLOMBO – In a major blow for Sri Lankan cricket, ICC suspended the membership of Sri Lankan Cricket Board with immediate effect over sheer violations and governments continuous interference.

Lankan Lion will not be able to play in any ICC event until the top cricket revokes the ban. The announcement was made after an ICC Board meeting in which officials determined that Cricket of Island nation is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

As the decision left Asian nation in dire strait, all eyes are on ICC which will decide the future of Asian country in coming days.

On November 6, the sports minister of Sri Lanka Roshan Ranasinghe revoked the national cricket board 6, days after a humiliating show at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Sports minister reportedly remained at odds with Sri Lanka Cricket for quite some time over allegations of widespread embezzlement of funds.

Later, Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal restored the board. Lankan cricket chief moved court against the dismissal and was granted stay order, with a full hearing to follow in coming days.

This is a a developing story, and will be updated later…