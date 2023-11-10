Suzuki Mehran remained Pakistan’s beloved car for decades, and the car is still spotted commonly in every part of the country despite being discontinued by the automaker for years.

Mehran is a globally obsolete vehicle including in neighboring India, where it was produced by Maruti but the love for the iconic hatchback remained global.

The car known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance offered robust on-road grip, however, it came with basic features only with almost no safety elements.

Back in the day, the car was rolled out within one lac price bracket, and in early 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at Rs7.5 lacs. The car managed to continue for so much longer as compared to other models due to its design which managed to bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while its compact size was a positive thing, especially in busy streets.

Suzuki Mehran for Sale in Pakistan 2023

If you are interested to get your hands on iconic Suzuki Mehran aka The Boss, the current price range stands around Rs5- 15 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle, while some previous models are cheaper but are not a practical option.

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

Suzuki Mehran holds a fuel tank of around 32 litres and it offers around 13 kilometers per litre within the city and 16-18 kilometers per litre on highways.

Suzuki Mehran Colors

Suzuki Mehran comes in four colors. Solid White, Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, and Silver

Suzuki Mehran for sale in Lahore

Please visit local markets or check out e-platforms for latest price of Suzuki Mehran in Lahore

Suzuki Mehran for sale in Karachi

Please visit local markets or check out e-platforms for latest price of Suzuki Mehran in Karachi