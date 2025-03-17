Special courts to be set up to resolve property disputes of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The special courts will be set up to resolve property disputes of overseas Pakistani under the Overseas Property Act 2024.

The special courts aim to resolve property disputes of overseas Pakistani within short time. The acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court directed the designation of the special courts.

The acting Chief Justice granted the authority of appointing judges to the session judges.

In this regard, the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Secretary of Law and Justice, and said that session judges will designate the special courts for East and West Overseas Property cases.

The letter mentioned that judges should be appointed in the session courts, focusing the pending cases and the judicial officers’ experience.

The letter also mentioned that under the Overseas Property Act, the Ministry of Law should issue notifications for the East and West Sessions.

On the other hand, a special bench has also been formed at the Islamabad High Court under the Overseas Property Act 2024, which will hear cases related to the property of overseas Pakistanis.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will hear cases and appeals related to the property of overseas Pakistanis. The Deputy Registrar issued the notification with the approval of the acting chief justice in this regard.