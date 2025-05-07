Spanish PM Sánchez commends Pakistan’s swift response to Indian Airstrikes

ISLAMABAD – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised Pakistan for diplomatic handling of a recent military strike carried out by India, amid escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Speaking during a session in Congress to advocate for increased defense spending — aiming to reach 2% of GDP by 2025 — Sánchez used the South Asian crisis to highlight the importance of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation in today’s volatile global environment.

“Security is not just about military capabilities; it’s also about restoring diplomacy and multilateralism as pillars of a stable international order — an order increasingly under threat,” he said.

Pedro Sánchez calls for "diplomacy, vindication of multilateral order and demand for peace" after India's attack on Pakistan.

The Spanish PM appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic approach in the conflict. 1/3 https://t.co/1EtMINeC8M — Pakistan Embassy Spain (@PakinSpain_) May 7, 2025

Referring to mid-night raids, Sánchez acknowledged seriousness of the confrontation between nuclear armed nations, saying that both countries carry heavy responsibility. He emphasized that Pakistan’s decision to pursue a measured response and seek diplomatic solutions reflects a commitment to peace and international norms.

The incident stems from a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago that killed several civilians. In response, India launched airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist camps within Pakistani territory and the disputed Kashmir region. Pakistan, while condemning the strikes, has so far opted for a restrained approach, urging international mediation and dialogue.

Sánchez’s comments shows concern over the destabilizing potential of regional conflicts and reinforce his broader call for investment in both defense and diplomacy as tools to protect global security.