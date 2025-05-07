AS was widely anticipated on the basis of information gathered by Pakistan and reports of the global media, India carried out naked aggression against Pakistan and targeted civilian infrastructure, private houses and mosques both in Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

According to details provided by military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, eight civilians were martyred and injuries to 35 others in 24 Indian attacks on six locations in Pakistan between the night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

He stated that five civilians, including a young girl, were killed in Ahmadpur East alone.

In Muzaffarabad, Bilal Mosque was targeted, leading to injuries to a child and damage to the structure.

Abbas Mosque in Kotli was also struck, while another mosque in Muridke was hit, killing one civilian and injuring another.

In other areas, an artillery shell landed in Kotli Loharaan village near Sialkot and a dispensary in Shakargarh sustained damage.

India has virtually pushed the nuclear armed region to the brink of a catastrophe on the basis of false allegations following the Pahalgam attack.

Indian designs became crystal clear when it started linking Pakistan with the terrorist attack within minutes of the incident, hurling threats of aggression.

Pakistan not only categorically refuted Indian allegations and proposed an impartial and transparent international inquiry into the Pahalgam incident but also mounted a diplomatic offensive for peace and security of the region.

However, the response India got to its aggression has sent a strong message to the enemy that Pakistani defence forces are vigilant and motivated enough to defend their motherland.

This is confirmed by the downing of three Indian jets and several drones by Pakistan at different locations and the befitting response given by our forces.

India is first to initiate war on the Line of Control (LoC) and international border and it will repent its mistake.

Apart from responses of the defensive nature, Pakistani leadership has vowed to deliver a strong and comprehensive response to the unprovoked aggression.

Pakistan has also punctured Indian propaganda that terrorist infrastructure was targeted by deciding to take members of the local and international media to the sites of Indian attacks, which showed Pakistan has nothing to hide and India is indulging in baseless allegations to justify its aggression against its peaceful neighbour.

It is because of the false nature of the Indian claims and its naked aggression against Pakistan that President Donald Trump has called Indian action as shameful which shows the world is not ready to buy the Indian version of the prevailing situation and tension in the region.

It is next to impossible that Pakistan will take India’s belligerence and aggression lightly and fascist regime of Modi will be blamed for imperilling peace and security of the region.

Already, top civil-military brass has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats, conventional or otherwise and reiterated that with nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.

President Asif Ali Zardari while strongly condemning India’s overnight aggression has stated that Pakistan will give a “full and forceful response” to the Indian strikes.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while referring to the cowardly attack, said the entire nation stood with the defence forces with high morale and spirits and we are ready to give a befitting response to this act of war imposed on us.

We hope that the National Security Committee (NSC), which is the highest relevant forum to decide matters of security and defence, will formulate a sound and comprehensive response to defend territorial integrity and economic interests of Pakistan.

Apart from imposing a war on the region, the Indian Prime Minister has declared his intention to stop water flowing to Pakistan, which is also an act of war, requiring a robust strategy to save the future of the country.