South Africa power into semis as Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy dream ends

KARACHI – South Africa officially secured spot in semi-finals of ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, becoming fourth and final team to qualify for key ICC event.

This came after their impressive performance against Three Lions in the last match of the group stage, where they restricted England to just 179 runs.

Beleaguered England faced with daunting task of defeating Proteas by at least 207 runs to deny them place in semi-finals and give Afghanistan the opportunity to advance. However, after the first innings, it became impossible for England to achieve this. Even if South Africa were to lose the match, their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) ensured they would finish level on points with Afghanistan, but ahead in the standings.

Proteas now join Group A’s India and New Zealand, along with Group B’s Australia, in the top four teams of the tournament. The semi-final fixtures will be finalized after India and New Zealand play their last group-stage match on Sunday. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4 and 5, 2025.