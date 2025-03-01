8070 Ramzan Relief Package 2025: Apply Online for Cash Distribution

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs20 billion Ramadan Relief Package, providing Rs 5,000 in cash transfers to 40lac families across the country ahead of Holy Month.

Ramadan package 2025 ends long queues at Utility Stores by using a digital distribution system as Prime Minister. 8070 Ramzan Relief Package aimed to provide financial assistance and subsidized food to low-income families during holy month.

8070 Ramzan Relief Package 2025

Ramzan Relief Package is being offered in two forms, first the cash relief along with a discounted ration for the masses.

Cash Relief

Those eligible for the funds will receive Rs10,000 in financial aid to help cover essential expenses.

Ration Relief

Families can avail discounts up to thousand of rupee on basic commodities.

Who Can Apply?

To apply for 8070 Ramzan Relief Package, you need valid ID Card.

Must be registered under BISP or Ehsaas Program.

Not currently receiving financial aid from other government relief programs.

How to Register Online

You can visit PSER portal, enter ID Card and phone number, and fill out registration form.

You can also send ID Card to 8070 to confirm eligibility and follow further updates.

Payment Method

Payment Method Details Bank Transfers Payments will be transferred to accounts in HBL, UBL, and Bank Alfalah. Mobile Wallets Funds can be accessed through EasyPaisa and JazzCash. Ehsaas Program Centers Beneficiaries without bank accounts can collect aid from designated centers. Union Council Offices Final verification and fund collection available at local government offices.

The government urged eligible individuals to complete their registration as soon as possible to avoid delays. The registration deadline is approaching, and early registration will ensure timely assistance.

8070 Ramzan Relief Package aims to support struggling families during Ramzan, offering them much-needed financial relief and essential food items. For more information, eligible individuals are encouraged to visit the 8070 web portal or send their CNIC number to 8070 for quick eligibility verification.