Pakistan Navy strengthens global maritime security at UAE Defence exhibition: ISPR

ABU DHABI – Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook takes part in major Defence Exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, Pakistan Navy’s ship along with helicopter, visited Abu Dhabi to take part in 2025 International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) as forces of 65 countries, including naval vessels from eight nations, was a major highlight for Pakistan’s naval forces.

PNS Yarmook was received by Ambassador to UAE and Head of the IDEX/NAVDEX Committee, UAE, with a musical performance by the UAE Navy Band adding to occasion. During port visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS Yarmook engaged in discussions with various dignitaries on matters of mutual interest, strengthening bilateral ties.

Throughout its stay, the ship opened its doors to several visitors, including officials from the armed forces, business leaders, and corporate representatives. Notable visitors included the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Romania’s Defence Minister, Yemen’s Defence Minister, as well as the Chiefs of Naval Forces from Romania, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The CEO of DAMEN Shipyard was also among the distinguished guests.

The visit underscored Pakistan’s strong defense relations with the UAE and its active involvement in global maritime security. Before leaving Abu Dhabi, PNS Yarmook conducted a passage exercise with the UAE Navy Ship AL EMARAT, further enhancing operational cooperation between the two nations’ naval forces.

Pakistan’s participation in NAVDEX 2025 continues to reflect the country’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the maritime domain while strengthening international defense collaboration.