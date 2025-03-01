AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Pakistan Navy strengthens global maritime security at UAE Defence exhibition: ISPR

Pakistan Navy Strengthens Global Maritime Security At Uae Defence Exhibition Ispr
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ABU DHABI – Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook takes part in major Defence Exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, Pakistan Navy’s ship along with helicopter, visited Abu Dhabi to take part in 2025 International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) as forces of 65 countries, including naval vessels from eight nations, was a major highlight for Pakistan’s naval forces.

PNS Yarmook was received by Ambassador to UAE and Head of the IDEX/NAVDEX Committee, UAE, with a musical performance by the UAE Navy Band adding to occasion. During port visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS Yarmook engaged in discussions with various dignitaries on matters of mutual interest, strengthening bilateral ties.

Pakistan Navy Strengthens Global Maritime Security At Uae Defence Exhibition Ispr Pakistan Navy Strengthens Global Maritime Security At Uae Defence Exhibition Ispr Pakistan Navy Strengthens Global Maritime Security At Uae Defence Exhibition Ispr

Throughout its stay, the ship opened its doors to several visitors, including officials from the armed forces, business leaders, and corporate representatives. Notable visitors included the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Romania’s Defence Minister, Yemen’s Defence Minister, as well as the Chiefs of Naval Forces from Romania, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The CEO of DAMEN Shipyard was also among the distinguished guests.

The visit underscored Pakistan’s strong defense relations with the UAE and its active involvement in global maritime security. Before leaving Abu Dhabi, PNS Yarmook conducted a passage exercise with the UAE Navy Ship AL EMARAT, further enhancing operational cooperation between the two nations’ naval forces.

Pakistan’s participation in NAVDEX 2025 continues to reflect the country’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the maritime domain while strengthening international defense collaboration.

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

COAS reaffirms Pak Army’s commitment to modern warfare, youth empowerment during Bahawalpur visit

  • Featured, Pakistan

8070 Ramzan Relief Package 2025: Apply Online for Cash Distribution

  • Pakistan

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah loses to National Chess Champion Mehak Maqbool

  • Pakistan

Federal govt changes office timings for holy month of Ramadan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer