President WFH visits HMTC

World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) President Cesar Guerredo, with his international delegation visited the Hemophilia Model Treatment Center established in Nazimabad by the Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi. President WFH was accompanied by Regional Manager (Middle East) Rana Saifi and Philippe Andre de Morlos.

On reaching the centre, he was received by Founder and CEO Hemophilia Welfare Society Raheel Ahmed and his team. The head of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Durenaz Jamal was also present on this occasion. The President of the World Federation of Hemophilia met the patients and their families at the treatment center and inquired about their well-being. He also asked about the problems faced by the patients during the treatment. Talking to the media after the inauguration, President World Federation of Haemophilia Cesar said that he was very satisfied to see the work of Haemophilia Welfare Society and federation is working together with Haemophilia Welfare Society. He said that under the Hemophilia Welfare Society Karachi, good work is being done here in comparison with many other countries. With the help of the Federation, Pakistani hemophilia patients are getting world-class treatment and it will be continued, he assured. Talking to the media, Raheel Ahmed said that Hemophilia Welfare Society is grateful for the support of the World Federation. He said that hemophilia patients are suffering from severe problems in Pakistan. Hemophilia treatment facilities should be provided at the government level. Raheel Ahmed demanded that hemophilia departments should be established in the divisional and district hospitals of Sindh. Speaking on this occasion, the head of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) Dr. Durenaz Jamal said that the delegation of World Federation of Hemophilia is welcome to Sindh. We have been waiting for a long time for the delegation of the World Federation. We are grateful for the cooperation in the treatment of patients, she appreciated.