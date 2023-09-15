RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed as security forces repulsed an attack on a post near Wali Tangi Quetta, military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the attack was carried out by terrorists on September 14.

During fire exchange, three terrorists were killed. Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom in the line of duty whereas one soldier is seriously injured.

Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.