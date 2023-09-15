In a bid to attract foreign inflows, the federal government has announced up to six percent increase in profit rates on Naya Pakistan Certificates.
The development was shared by a private brokerage house, Topline Securities, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
What Are Naya Pakistan Certificates?
Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) are USD, PKR, Euro and British Pound-denominated sovereign instruments issued by the Government of Pakistan. NPCs offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over different maturities. They are available in both conventional and Shariah compliant versions and administered by the State Bank of Pakistan.
Who Can Invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates?
Non-resident Pakistanis and resident Pakistanis, who have declared assets abroad, can invest in the Naya Pakistan Certificates.
Naya Pakistan Certificates’s New Profit Rates
Following are the revised profit rates of Naya Pakistan Certificates in PKR;
|Tenure
|Old Rates PKR (%)
|New Rates PKR (%)
|Changes (%)
|3 months
|15
|21
|6
|6 months
|15.25
|21.25
|6
|12 months
|15.5
|21.5
|6
|3 years
|14
|17.5
|3.5
|5 years
|13.5
|15
|1.5
The profit rates in US dollar terms are as follows:
|Tenure
|Old Rates US Dollar (%)
|New Rates US Dollar (%)
|Changes (%)
|3 months
|7
|8.25
|1.25
|6 months
|7.2
|8.5
|1.3
|12 months
|7.5
|9
|1.5
|3 years
|8
|8
|no change
|5 years
|8
|8
|no change
Latest statistics shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the overall inflows coming through the Roshan Digital Accounts have surged to $6.487 billion.
Another positive and right step to attract foreign inflows in Pakistan. The rates on Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) have been increased in a range of 1.25-1.50% in dollar and 1.5-6.0% in PKR. These revisions will be in effect from September 01, 2023. #SBP #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/7Mmj8yREGN
— Topline Securities (@toplinesec) September 15, 2023