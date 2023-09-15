In a bid to attract foreign inflows, the federal government has announced up to six percent increase in profit rates on Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The development was shared by a private brokerage house, Topline Securities, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

What Are Naya Pakistan Certificates?

Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) are USD, PKR, Euro and British Pound-denominated sovereign instruments issued by the Government of Pakistan. NPCs offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over different maturities. They are available in both conventional and Shariah compliant versions and administered by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Who Can Invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates?

Non-resident Pakistanis and resident Pakistanis, who have declared assets abroad, can invest in the Naya Pakistan Certificates.

Naya Pakistan Certificates’s New Profit Rates

Following are the revised profit rates of Naya Pakistan Certificates in PKR;

Tenure Old Rates PKR (%) New Rates PKR (%) Changes (%) 3 months 15 21 6 6 months 15.25 21.25 6 12 months 15.5 21.5 6 3 years 14 17.5 3.5 5 years 13.5 15 1.5

The profit rates in US dollar terms are as follows:

Tenure Old Rates US Dollar (%) New Rates US Dollar (%) Changes (%) 3 months 7 8.25 1.25 6 months 7.2 8.5 1.3 12 months 7.5 9 1.5 3 years 8 8 no change 5 years 8 8 no change

Latest statistics shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the overall inflows coming through the Roshan Digital Accounts have surged to $6.487 billion.