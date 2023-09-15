PESHAWAR – The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 was marred by many scandals including the use of Bluetooth devices during the tough exams and amid the commotion, Peshawar High Court stopped release of test results.

A large number of medical aspirants have been protesting against the authorities, demanding a retake of the exam to ensure transparency and merit.

In a recent development, the Peshawar High Court barred authorities from releasing the Medical and Dental College Admission Test MDCAT contentious results as students filed a plea alleging the use of Bluetooth devices for cheating during the test given by over 180,000 students.

Restricting the release of the results announcement, the judge adjourned the hearing till September 21 and sought responses from the PMDC Registrar, Chief Secretary, and Executive Director of the Educational Testing Agency (ETA).

Last week, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) as in a desperate attempt to crack the tough exam, students were caught using Bluetooth devices.

Police and local administration recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test. Students who were trapped by an organized racket revealed they were lured to get these devices.