AGL56▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)AIRLINK189.3▼ -0.86 (0.00%)BOP12.92▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY7.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.14▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DFML51▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC118.99▼ -1.92 (-0.02%)FCCL42.83▼ -0.58 (-0.01%)FFL15.95▲ 0.56 (0.04%)HUBC130.5▼ -0.11 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.73▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.53▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF48.8▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)NBP77.65▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)OGDC203.7▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)PAEL42.15▲ 1.34 (0.03%)PIBTL8.56▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL174.5▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PRL35.19▲ 0.48 (0.01%)PTC25.25▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.41 (0.00%)TELE8.54▲ 0.24 (0.03%)TOMCL33.7▲ 1.7 (0.05%)TPLP11.98▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET23.4▲ 1.25 (0.06%)TRG63▲ 1.34 (0.02%)UNITY30.66▲ 0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.49▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Solar power initiative for remote areas announced

Solar Power Initiative For Remote Areas Announced
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has announced that solar panels will be provided in regions lacking electricity, aligning with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of universal energy access.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an electricity supply project in Abdullah Rind Goth, Manghopir Town, Shah highlighted that the area, which predates Pakistan’s independence, has long been deprived of electricity.

He noted that over 450 homes in the locality are now receiving power for the first time through K-Electric.

He further stated that efforts are being made to extend essential facilities to every region, with a solar park under development nearby.

“The distribution of 200,000 solar systems has begun, and a new scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will commence this year,” he announced, emphasizing that solar energy solutions will reach areas where conventional electricity remains unavailable.

The minister also revealed plans for the solar park to offer technical training and employment opportunities to locals, ensuring economic benefits alongside energy provision.

He assured Karachi residents that affordable electricity remains a priority and that efforts are underway to regularize informal settlements.

Highlighting the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to social welfare, he stated, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

” While acknowledging the importance of industries, he reaffirmed that delivering electricity to underserved communities remains the foremost priority.

“This is a journey of progress and illumination.

We will bring electricity to every village,” he vowed.

During the event, Shah also visited a local shrine, placed a shawl as a gesture of respect, and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Ahsan Iqbal opens state-of-the-art data centre at NED University

  • Karachi

Passing out parade of 52nd  Basic Aviation Security Course held

  • Karachi

IG calls for rapid improvements in model police stations

  • Karachi

Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer