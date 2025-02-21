Solar power initiative for remote areas announced

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has announced that solar panels will be provided in regions lacking electricity, aligning with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of universal energy access.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an electricity supply project in Abdullah Rind Goth, Manghopir Town, Shah highlighted that the area, which predates Pakistan’s independence, has long been deprived of electricity.

He noted that over 450 homes in the locality are now receiving power for the first time through K-Electric.

He further stated that efforts are being made to extend essential facilities to every region, with a solar park under development nearby.

“The distribution of 200,000 solar systems has begun, and a new scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will commence this year,” he announced, emphasizing that solar energy solutions will reach areas where conventional electricity remains unavailable.

The minister also revealed plans for the solar park to offer technical training and employment opportunities to locals, ensuring economic benefits alongside energy provision.

He assured Karachi residents that affordable electricity remains a priority and that efforts are underway to regularize informal settlements.

Highlighting the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to social welfare, he stated, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

” While acknowledging the importance of industries, he reaffirmed that delivering electricity to underserved communities remains the foremost priority.

“This is a journey of progress and illumination.

We will bring electricity to every village,” he vowed.

During the event, Shah also visited a local shrine, placed a shawl as a gesture of respect, and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.