Gold prices slightly dip in Saudi Arabia today – 21 February 2025

Pakistan Gold Extends Record Rally To Reach New High Of Rs291800 Per Tola
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (February 21) registered slight decline as stood at 4,113 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,530 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,981.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:00 am February 21, 2025.

Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.51. The selling rate of the Riyal also surged as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs75.03 on the fourth day of new business week.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.

The prime minister welcomed the signing of Oil Import Financing Facility according to which Pakistan will receive the oil on deferred payment.

This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

