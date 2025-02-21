New car driving license latest fee in Lahore from February 2025

LAHORE – It is mandatory for citizens to obtain a driving license from the Traffic Police department before taking the vehicles to roads as heavy fines are imposed on violations.

The driving license for cars or other vehicles are issued to those who passed all practical and theoretical tests conducted by the traffic police.

The applicants are also required to deposit a certain amount in wake of fee, which may vary due to the type of the license.

The traffic officials can demand the license from drivers anytime for verification and they can issue tickets or challans to them for not carrying the document.

Car, Jeep Driving License Latest Fee

The traffic police will charge Rs150 in wake of Test fee from each applicant. Furthermore, the fee for one-year driving license stands at Rs1,980 while it will be Rs3,330 for two years.

If you want to obtain a driving license with three-year validity, you will pay Rs4,680 in wake of fee. Similarly, the department charges Rs6,030 for four years and Rs7,380 for five years.

Download e-Driving License on mobile phone

Citizens of Punjab need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option on the home page.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.