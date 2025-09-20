Solar eclipse in September 2025 – Date, time, locations

ISLAMABAD – The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has shared details of upcoming last solar eclipse of year 2025.

It said a partial solar eclipse is expected to take place between the night of September 21 and early morning of September 22, 2025.

Solar Eclipse September 2025 Time

According to astronomical data, the eclipse will begin at 10:30 PM (PST) on September 21, reach its maximum at 12:42 AM (PST) on September 22, and will end at 2:54 AM (PST).

Solar Eclipse Locations

This celestial event will be visible from the southern parts of Australia, regions of the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica. It will not be visible in Pakistan.

The last partial solar eclipse occurred earlier this year on March 29, 2025, and was visible across Europe, northern Asia, northwestern Africa, much of North America, northern parts of South America, the Atlantic, and the Arctic.

That eclipse was also not visible from Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a total lunar eclipse took place between 07th & 08th September, 2025.

It was visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, West in North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica. It was also be visible in Pakistan.