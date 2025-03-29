Solar eclipse 2025 today – Is it visible in Pakistan?

KARACHI – The first solar eclipse of 2025 is all set to take place today, March 29, days after a total lunar eclipse occurred.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Climate Data Processing Centre said it will be partial solar eclipse and it will be visible from Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic.

It added that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

Solar Eclipse 2025 Time

Partial Eclipse Begin 13:51 PST

Maximum Eclipse 15:47 PST

Partial Eclipse End 17:44 PST

Solar Eclipse Suraj Garahan 2025

This year’s second solar eclipse will take place on September 21, 2025. Skywatchers around the globe are eagerly awaiting this event, which is expected to be another exciting moment for astronomy enthusiasts.

The first total Lunar Eclipse of this year took place on on 14th March, 2025. It was be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

However, it was not seen in Pakistan.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, while rotating, comes between the Sun and the Moon. However, unlike a solar eclipse, viewing a lunar eclipse with the naked eye does not harm the eyesight.