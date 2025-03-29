Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Saturday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on March 29, 2025, at PKR 325,700 for 24-karat gold.
Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 279,240 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 325,700
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 325,700
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 279,240
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 27,924
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.