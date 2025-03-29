Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Saturday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on March 29, 2025, at PKR 325,700 for 24-karat gold.

Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 279,240 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad