After social media flooded with reports of tensions in Gilgit-Baltistan and the deployment of security forces to ensure peace, caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi Sunday denied the “misleading social media narratives and fake news”.

The interim information minister, taking to X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability. Schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, displaying a sense of normalcy.”

Solangi said the law and order situation is calm. The minister also rejected army deployment for the protests, but confirmed they were being deployed to ensure security during the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) chehlum falling in the coming week.

“The reports of unrest are baseless; no shots were fired, no damage to public and private property did occur,” he said.

“Gilgit Baltistan remains a heaven of peace and harmony,” the interim minister claimed.

Earlier, GB’s Home Department had also clarified that the situation was completely peaceful in the region.

For over a week now, social media posts shared from the country’s northern region have reflected unrest and tensions with the mobile internet services reportedly suspended by the authorities.

The department also denied news and speculations circulating in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army, terming it “baseless”.

However, section 144 has been imposed across the province to maintain law and order, protect the life and property of the people, and avoid any untoward incident.

All communication roads, trade and business centres and educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual, the department said, adding that the services of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces have been procured to maintain peace and order during the Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA), along with this, special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs like in the past.

A day earlier, reports emerged regarding the GB government’s decision to call in the army for the maintenance of the law and order situation in the region.

The decision, as reported, was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the alleged worsening state of peace in the region, the meeting reportedly decided to deploy Rangers, scouts and Frontier Corps personnel in big cities.

Meanwhile, the GB administration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets with heavy contingents of Rangers, scouts and law enforcers scheduled to be deployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area.

The GB chief minister warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media platforms and via other sources.