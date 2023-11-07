Caretaker Minister for information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider and three other soldiers in Tirah area of Khyber district.

In his condolence message here on Tuesday, the minister expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs and prayed for them bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Murtaza Solangi stated that soldiers of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the protection of country are the heroes of the nation.

Martyrs have created an unparalleled history of bravery and courage with their blood and the entire nation salutes them, he observed.

He said the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army played a front line role in the war against terrorism. The Minister also reiterated country’s resolve to fight till the elimination of terrorism. He said the entire nation is standing with Pakistan Army and the nefarious intentions of the enemy will never succeed.