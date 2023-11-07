Zubair Qureshi

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted “Star Moon Road,” a spectacular group exhibition featuring diverse and imaginative works of contemporary Chinese artists.

Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Division (NH&CD), Jamal Shah accompanied by Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts M. Ayoub Jamali inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

The exhibition showcases an intriguing mix of artistic expressions including scrolls, sculptures, and various other mediums, offering a captivating exploration of Chinese culture and creativity.

“Star Moon Road” brings together a curated selection of works by prominent Chinese contemporary artists, highlighting the rich artistic traditions and innovative approaches of Chinese art.

The exhibition serves as a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Belt and Road Project, symbolizing the cultural exchange and artistic collaboration between the two nations.

The exhibition consists of a diverse array of artworks, including intricately crafted scrolls, awe-inspiring sculptures, and mixed-media creations that blend tradition with modernity. Each piece tells a unique story, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty and depth of Chinese contemporary art. The event was a celebration of artistic excellence and cultural harmony, reinforcing the bond between Pakistan and China through the language of art.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Belt and Road Project has not only strengthened economic ties but has also paved the way for cultural exchange. Star Moon Road beautifully captures the essence of this collaboration, showcasing the artistic brilliance of Chinese creators,” Jamal Shah said.

He said the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) wa a premier cultural institution dedicated to promoting and preserving Pakistan’s diverse artistic heritage and since the year 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) special focus was being laid on cultural programmes highlighting the strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

With a commitment to fostering artistic excellence and cross-cultural understanding, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts has organized this exhibition as a hub for creativity and innovation in the country.