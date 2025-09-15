Social media star Ahmed Shah’s younger brother Umer Shah passes away

KARACHI – Umer Shah, the younger brother of Pakistan’s popular child internet sensation Ahmed Shah, has sadly passed away.

The heartbreaking news was shared on Monday morning via Ahmed Shah’s verified Facebook page. While the cause of death was not disclosed, fans and followers poured in messages of condolence and support for the grieving family.

Umer Shah gained popularity after appearing alongside his brother Ahmed in various Ramadan transmissions on a private TV channel. Several of his video clips had gone viral on social media, making him a beloved figure among viewers.

Former news anchor Rabia Anum also shared the news of Umer’s passing on her Instagram account, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss.

It is worth noting that Umer underwent cataract surgery last July; however, the exact cause of his death remains unknown at this time.