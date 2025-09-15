PML-N President Nawaz Sharif departs for London via foreign airline  

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left for London on Monday via a foreign airline.

The family sources said that the PML-N leader departed from his Jati Umra residence in Raiwind for Allama Iqbal International Airport, where he boarded a Qatar Airways flight to London.

Preparations for his travel had been finalized earlier in the day.

Sources added that Nawaz Sharif is expected to stay in London for approximately two weeks.

During his visit, he will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, the former premier visited the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences in Lahore for medical tests, including an MRI of his neck, after he complained of muscular pain.

This marks Nawaz Sharif’s second visit to London this year. Earlier, he traveled to the UK in June.