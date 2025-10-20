Soaring tomato prices leave people red-faced in Pakistan [Check per Kg Rates]

KARACHI/LAHORE – Tomato prices have seen an unprecedented surge in Karachi, Lahore and several other cities across Pakistan, with rates reaching as high as Rs 560 per kilogram in some retail markets.

Wholesale traders report that tomatoes are currently being sold at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg in the wholesale market, but retailers are charging double—or more—at the consumer level.

The soaring prices have forced many buyers to purchase in smaller quantities, often just 250 grams, to meet immediate household needs.

A trader has attributed the spike to a shortage of tomatoes in the wholesale supply chain.

He explained that the tomato crop from Balochistan is nearing its end, while the inflow from Iran has also decreased significantly.

Furthermore, ongoing border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have disrupted tomato imports from Afghanistan. A fresh tomato crop from Sindh is expected next month, but until then, the supply situation remains grim.

Amid this shortage, consumers and traders alike are urging authorities to take steps to stabilize prices and improve supply chains to prevent further inflation in essential food items.

Tomato Price in Lahore

The retail price of tomatoes in Lahore has surged to between Rs 400 and Rs 500 per kilogram, prompting citizens to call on the government to take urgent action to control the rising costs.