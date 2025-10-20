PM praises Hindu community’s contributions; assures equal rights amid Diwali celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extending Diwali greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world.

The premier reiterated his government’s commitment to providing equal rights and opportunities for progress to all communities, irrespective of their beliefs.

In a message, he said the “festival of lights” reflected the light prevailing over darkness and hope over despair.

“As we celebrate Diwali, let us collectively look toward a future filled with positivity and unity. As Pakistanis, we take pride in the diversity of our society, which strengthens our national fabric and enriches our shared culture,” he remarked.

Calling the diversity of faiths a true source of unity, Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Hindu community in Pakistan saying that their role in country’s social, economic, and political spheres continued to strengthen the nation.

He expressed the pleasure over Pakistanis from Hindu and other minority communities working shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim countrymen for the progress of our country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was resolved to upholding the values of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had envisioned a Pakistan with all communities enjoying equality and freedom, regardless of religion, race, or caste.

Concluding his message with “Happy Diwali,” the prime minister prayed that the “festival of lights” brought peace and prosperity to the lives of Hindu community and fostered unity and brotherhood among people of all faiths in the country.