A task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday conducted raids in different areas of the city and removed 267 illegal gas connections and removed several suspicious domestic meters According to an official of SNGPL 144 domestic suspicious meters were removed and 22 gas meters were disconnected due to non-payment, adding that two cases were registered against the illegal consumers in the concerned police stations. The gas authorities advised people to report illegal connections to 1199 so that uninterrupted gas supply to consumers could be ensured.—APP