The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday and gained 256.25 points, showing growth of 0.56 percent, closing at 46,013.49 points against 45,757.24 points the previous trading day.

A total of 149,572,246 shares were traded during the day as compared to 177,062,657 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 5.551 billion against Rs 7.581 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 312 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 11,949,265 shares at Rs 12.72 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,039,918 shares at Rs 1.17 per share and Bank Al-Falah with 9,272,484 shares at Rs 40.82 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,100.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with Rs 43.13 rise in its per share price to Rs 618.13.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 150.00 per share closing at Rs 7,850.00; followed by Indus Motor Company with Rs 12.30 decline to close at Rs 944.97.