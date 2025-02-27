SNGPL gas supply, load shedding schedule for Ramazan 2025

Gas supply schedule for Ramazan: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers in different slots of a day as the holy month of Ramazan 2025 is around the corner.

As per reported schedule, gas will be supplied to consumers from 2:30am to 8am during Sahar time, whereas it will be available between 3pm to 10pm during Iftar time.

Peoples have been advised to start preparations for both Sehari and Iftar accordingly.

SNGPL transmission system extends from Sui in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprising over 9,277 KM of Transmission System.

The distribution covers 5,567 main towns and villages in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SSGC Gas Load Shedding Schedule for Ramazan 2025

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced the schedule for supply gas to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

Karachi gas supply company spokesperson confirmed that uninterrupted gas supply will be provided to consumers during Iftar and Sehri timings to accommodate fasting hours.

Sui gas will be supplied from 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM and from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM. However, the gas supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM and again from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM.