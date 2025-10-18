Smog engulfs Lahore as AQI touches hazardous levels  

LAHORE – Lahore, the provincial capital, is experiencing persistent smog with as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached dangerous levels, the local authorities warned on Saturday.

According to the latest report from the Smog Monitoring and Early Warning System, the city’s air pollution is expected to reach alarming levels by noon today. The Punjab Environment Department (EPA) forecasted the Air Quality Index (AQI) to rise to 185, categorizing it as harmful to human health. The increase in pollution is primarily due to eastern winds carrying contaminated air from India.

The report also said that air pollution may temporarily spike in the evenings due to Diwali celebrations in India, while the EPA continues to monitor Lahore’s air quality around the clock.

The Meteorological Department predicted a maximum temperature of 32°C in the city, with winds blowing at around 6 km/h, though slight variations are expected throughout the day. No rainfall is anticipated, reducing the chances of natural dispersal of pollutants.

The authorities said that low wind speeds, atmospheric pressure, and temperature fluctuations are the main contributors to rising pollution levels, with some areas experiencing temporary pollution hotspots.

The citizens have been urged to report any unusual smoke or emissions immediately by dialing 1373. The EPA confirmed that it is fully implementing its anti-smog action plan to tackle the worsening air quality.

The health officials advised residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues, to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.