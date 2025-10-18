Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to honour their commitments as Doha talks begins today

ISLAMABAD – A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today (Saturday).

The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

“Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir resolved that every proxy war by “our neighbours” will be razed to dust.

The army chief was addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, in Abbottabad.

The field marshal urged the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in the proxies, who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, saying these are involved in heinous attacks in Pakistan.

Field Marshal Munir condemned the Indian proxy network, specifically pointing out its involvement in funding and supporting terrorism in Pakistan, particularly through groups like “Fitna al-Hind” and “Fitna al-Khawarij.” He called on the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in these proxies operating from Afghan soil, which have carried out heinous attacks within Pakistan.

In his strong address, the field marshal stated that Pakistan had proved its military and defense capabilities in the battle for justice. He warned the Indian military leadership that in a nuclear environment, there is no room for war between the two nations.

He highlighted the national unity witnessed during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, stressing that the operation further strengthened the public’s trust in the armed forces.