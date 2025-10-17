Pakistan tops global air pollution list, Lahore records hazardous AQI

LAHORE – Pakistan has been ranked as the most polluted country in the world, surpassing all others, with India coming in second, according to recent global air quality assessments.

The environmental experts have reported that Lahore recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, a level deemed extremely hazardous to human health.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Faisalabad are also experiencing alarming pollution levels, with AQI reaching 221.

Experts have warned that an AQI above 302 poses serious health risks, increasing the likelihood of respiratory and other diseases.

The rise in pollution has been attributed to crop residue burning, vehicle emissions, and industrial discharges.

The authorities have warned that air quality may deteriorate further in the coming days, urging citizens to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and use protective masks.

In response, the Environmental Protection Department continues operations against pollution-causing sources, while the Lahore district administration and Transport Department have intensified crackdowns on smoke-emitting vehicles to curb the worsening situation.