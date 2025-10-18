Pakistan won’t attack but will respond decisively if provoked: PM’s aide

LAHORE – Senator and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday reiterated that Pakistan’s policy is clear: the country will not initiate attacks against any neighboring state, but it will respond decisively if attacked.

“Our policy is very clear—Pakistan will not be an aggressor against any neighboring country. But if anyone attacks us, we will not hold back. The score may now be beyond zero-six,” said Rana Sanaullah while referring to past cross-border tensions. He made these remarks while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah also paid tribute to the late Murad Swati, a founding member of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and a close associate of Nawaz Sharif. He described Swati as a responsible leader who fulfilled his duties diligently and said he shared a brotherly bond with him.

Commenting on Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, he said, “We have always supported Afghanistan, but it is regrettable that we have repeatedly faced challenges from that side. We cannot continue raising the funerals of our loved ones and officers. It is crucial to distinguish clearly between terrorists and ordinary citizens.”

Addressing recent incidents of protest-related violence, he clarified that PML-N has never imposed restrictions on any political or religious party. “Unfortunately, three incidents escalated into violence, resulting in casualties. The Punjab government has referred the matter to the federal government for further action,” he added.

On domestic governance, Rana Sanaullah confirmed that local government elections in Punjab will be held as scheduled. He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for ensuring full preparations to extend the system to every neighborhood, enabling citizen participation.

He added that Pakistan is committed to hold dialogue, saying, “We will always urge others to resolve matters at the table, but we will respond firmly if attacked.”