Greta Thunberg says Israeli oppression in Gaza far greater than her own  

ATHENS – Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said that the suffering she and her fellow activists faced is insignificant compared to the atrocities in Gaza, where Israel is “trying to wipe out an entire nation.”

Thunberg and dozens of other activists were arrested by Israeli authorities while attempting to break the Gaza blockade and deliver aid as part of the Global Samud Flotilla mission.

After their release, the activists were transferred to Greece, where pro-Palestinian supporters warmly welcomed them.

According to the reports, the detainees faced torture, starvation, and sleep deprivation in Israeli custody. Several activists alleged that they were locked in cages, beaten, blindfolded, and even forced to hold Israeli flags.

Addressing a crowd in Athens after her release, Thunberg said, “A genocide is unfolding in Gaza.

International institutions are deceiving Palestinians and have completely failed to stop war crimes.”

She added, “What happened to us does not matter — the real suffering is in Gaza, where people are dying of hunger and Israel is violating international law by blocking humanitarian aid.”