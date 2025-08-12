Singer Atif Aslam’s father breathes his last at age 77

LAHORE – Music world and ‘Aadeez’ are mourning the loss of Muhammad Aslam, the father of Pakistani singer and international star Atif Aslam. Muhammad Aslam passed away at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.

The funeral prayer is set to be held in Valencia Town, Lahore, where family, friends, and well-wishers will gather to pay their respects. The news of his passing quickly spread, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fellow artists, showbiz personalities, and millions of fans across social media platforms.

Atif Aslam, known for his soulful voice and inspiring journey, has been a beacon of strength in the Pakistani music industry. Fans and colleagues are offering prayers and support to the singer during this difficult time.

The loss of Muhammad Aslam is deeply felt not only by Atif Aslam and his family but also by the wider community that admires the singer’s work and resilience.

Atif Aslam is one of most celebrated singers, known for his powerful vocals and work in both Pakistani and Indian films. Born in 1983, he started his music career in the early 2000s with his debut album Jal Pari and gained fame through Bollywood and Coke Studio performances.

He sings primarily in Urdu but also in several other languages. Atif received prestigious awards like Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Lux Style Awards, and he also acted in the film Bol. In 2019, he was honored with a star on the Dubai Walk of Fame and featured in Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars.