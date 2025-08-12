First Lady advocates for equal access to Breast Cancer Care across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urged united effort among government bodies, healthcare professionals, media, and communities to raise awareness and fight breast cancer, which remains the most common cancer among women in Pakistan and holds the highest prevalence in Asia.

Speaking at meeting with Mr. Omer Aftab, Founder and Honorary CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, held today at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Ms. Bhutto Zardari highlighted that one in every nine Pakistani women is at risk of developing breast cancer. She warned that thousands of lives are lost each year due to delayed detection, but emphasized that survival rates improve dramatically, exceeding 90 percent, when disease is diagnosed early.

First Lady called for prioritizing women’s health by focusing on prevention, early detection, and treatment. She stressed the need to expand breast cancer screening and treatment facilities in underserved rural areas and advocated for breaking cultural taboos that prevent women from seeking timely medical help.

She also supported the use of mobile mammography units, community outreach programs, and the involvement of male family members to help reduce stigma around the disease.

Ms. Bhutto urged all stakeholders, including the media, educators, and religious leaders, to lead a nationwide awareness campaign encouraging early detection and prompt medical intervention. She commended Pink Ribbon Pakistan for its ongoing efforts to raise awareness and provide screening services and applauded its initiative to establish the country’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital.