Sindh’s 60pc vehicles grounded as part of austerity campaign amid energy crisis

KARACHI – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that 60% of government vehicles have been grounded as part of the provincial government’s austerity campaign.

Chairing a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on austerity measures, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the initiative is aimed at reducing unnecessary expenditures and ensuring strict financial discipline within government departments.

He informed the meeting that out of a total of 2,837 official vehicles across more than 47 departments, 1,524 have been grounded. He added that the measure covers departments including Health, Finance, School Education, Energy, and Anti-Corruption.

The senior minister further noted that in some departments, the proportion of grounded vehicles has exceeded 65%, reflecting strict compliance with the policy. He also stated that all vehicles of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Department have been taken out of service.

Memon said the decision was taken in view of rising fuel costs and reiterated that the provincial government is firmly implementing its austerity measures across all departments.